Brentford defender Collins upbeat after Man City loss

Brentford defender Nathan Collins praised his teammates after defeat at Manchester City.

The Bees had an early lead through Yoane Wissa before City fought back to win 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's brace

Advertisement Advertisement

Collins later said, "I thought we were very good.

“We were brave on the ball and in the press. We worked hard and we got our reward early on.

“They got on top a bit more during the second half, as they do, because they’re one of the best teams in the world, but I’m incredibly proud of the boys.

"This has to be the standard for the rest of the season.”