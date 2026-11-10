Brentford confirm appeal plan over Igor Thiago red card

Brentford will lodge a formal appeal to the Premier League relating to Igor Thiago's red card shown in their 2-0 loss away at Brighton & Hove Albion on November 8.

The Bees were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute, as Chema Andres clashed with the Brazil international, who then raised his arm and made contact with his opponent's face.

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After a lengthy VAR review, match referee Michael Oliver opted to upgraded his initial yellow card to a red.

However, the west London club may have grounds to appeal the call, and they will argue their case that the act was not deliberate and does not meet the threshold for violent conduct.

As it stands, the 25-year-old will serve a three-game domestic ban after the international break, starting at home to Everton on November 23.

If the ban is upheld, he will then be forced to sit out crucial games away at Manchester United (November 28) and at home to defending champions Arsenal (December 2).