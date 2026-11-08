Gomez scores another screamer as Brighton bypass 10-man Brentford to move second

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Brighton's Diego Gomez celebrates
Brighton's Diego Gomez celebratesAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their unbeaten record at the Amex Stadium this season (W6, D1) by beating 10-man Brentford 2-0 to move up to second place in the Premier League table.

An eventful first half went completely in Brighton’s favour, as Diego Gomez, who scored from the halfway line in his previous home appearance, produced another screamer by finding the top corner from range to put the Seagulls in front within 15 minutes.

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Brighton were soon a man up as well as a goal up too, with Igor Thiago sent off for pushing Chema Andres forcefully in the face. 

The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage before half-time as they were awarded a penalty when Keane Lewis-Potter pulled down Luka Vuskovic in the box, and Pascal Gross stepped up to rifle his fifth goal of the season into the top corner.

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It was the first set-piece goal Brentford have conceded in the league, and they already looked beaten heading into the second half.

Unsurprisingly, Brighton continued to dominate, and Maxim De Cuyper missed a couple of chances to add to his four goals this season.

The first was an acrobatic effort that flew a whisker wide of the post, before he flicked a header off target.

Yasin Ayari also fancied himself to get on the scoresheet, and his deflected strike sailed inches over the bar before the Swede dragged another shot wide from the resulting corner. 

Ayari also worked Caoimhin Kelleher from the edge of the area, but Brentford’s goalkeeper was equal to it to keep the scoreline down.

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The Bees offered very little down the other end, and drew a blank for the first time this campaign to ensure their winless record at the Amex in the Premier League goes on (D2, L4).

As for Brighton, they win a seventh league match accompanied by a clean sheet this term, and head into the international break dreaming of a potential title charge.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Catch up on the match with Flashscore.

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