Andrews on becoming Brentford boss: I’m humbled, I will give absolutely everything!

On Friday afternoon, Keith Andrews was appointed as Brentford's new head coach and now he has spoken in his first interview about taking the job.

Andrews has spoken for the first time after being appointed Brentford head coach in what was a shock appointment on Friday afternoon. He replaces Thomas Frank as their new head coach on a three-year contract in what is his first managerial role. He spoke in his first interview with the club website about taking the job, which will be both exciting and nail-biting at the same time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Andrews honoured to become manager

"Pretty humbled would be the overriding feeling, honoured that I’m the person that’s been chosen to take the club into the next chapter.

"I’m very appreciative of the owner, the board and the staff that have supported this decision. It’s an opportunity I feel I’m very capable of doing and ready to do.

“I don’t know where to start in terms of what’s exciting me because there’s so much: the potential of the football club, the potential of the players and the potential of the staff that underpin what has brought success to this brilliant football club."

What Andrews expects from the season ahead

The 44-year-old joined the Bees last summer to work under Frank as the club's set-piece coach. Now, he takes charge of the side as the board were clearly impressed during the interview process despite their no doubt being more qualified candidates. He revealed what he will be expecting from his side for next season and into the future.

"I want a team that the fans feel represents them and what they want to see on a Saturday," he explained.

"We want to play winning football, we want to be competitive, we want to have an edge, we want to play dynamic, relentless football but we want to be organised.

“We want to have huge moments, huge games, and I think the big one is that we want to have an attitude and a relentlessness of progression. We really need to maintain that, and that’s on a daily basis. If you do that, the rest looks after itself.”

He is already part of the Brentford family

He also opened up on progression and development and how already being an established member of the club will help him adapt in a side who already see him as part of the family.

"It’s a massive advantage to know the players inside out, I’ve got a really good connection with the players. The ceiling is massive in terms of what we can achieve and I’ve got so much belief in them.

"I love being on the grass, I love developing young players, I love seeing the growth in young players as players and as human beings. There’s clear alignment between myself and the football club on that.

"There will be a clear plan to try and develop our talented young players and also our older players, because development doesn’t just stop when you get to a certain age; it’s for every single player, and we’ll support them in every single way we can."

A message to fans

Finally, he sent a message to supporters who will be cautious heading into the new season with a manager who had never took charge of a professional game before.

“I’m humbled to be the new head coach of an amazing football club that’s touched me in a lot of ways," he said.

"I love it here, I love coming in every single day, and I will give absolutely everything to continue the success of this football club."