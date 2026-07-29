Brentford chase Spurs star Pape Matar Sarr to boost midfield options

Tottenham midfielder Papa Matar Sarr has emerged on Brentford's transfer radar ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Sarr has shown flashes of his potential as a box-to-box midfielder across four seasons in North London, but the big money summer arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali has placed pressure on his position, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to freshen up his squad for the new campaign.

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An exit package could suit all parties, as Spurs look to bring in funds following those major acquisitions of Fernandes and Tonali, and Brentford have already lost veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson on a free transfer.

According to the latest update from Mail Sport, Brentford have not made formal contact over a bid a this stage, but Keith Andrews is a keen admirer of the Senegal international.

A transfer deal could be struck for around £30M, with Sarr under contract at Tottenham until 2030, and Andrews has been cautious in the market with that same figure spent overall this summer, to bring in Jannik Schuster and Jaidon Anthony.