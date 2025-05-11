Tribal Football
Most Read
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision

Brentford boss McKenna admits relief after victory at Ipswich

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss McKenna admits relief after victory at Ipswich
Brentford boss McKenna admits relief after victory at IpswichAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left pleased after their 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Kevin Schade's 18th minute goal was enough for the Bees to win at Portman Road on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m always relieved after a game where we win,” Frank said. “It was exactly as difficult as I expected it to be.

“I said before the game that I have huge respect for Kieran McKenna and his staff, the Ipswich players and the club. I also said it could be the most difficult of our last three games.

“Clearly, Kieran and his players wanted to keep fighting and pushing. They gave everything. The home crowd was fantastic, so it was difficult.

“I liked the way we came out. First 10 minutes we came out and it was us - controlled, dominating and being on top. The first half I felt we were in control but maybe not fully dominant.

“Second half, control until the last five minutes. We were winning the ball high and lacked one touch or one pass or one dribble past a player to create big moments to kill the game."

 

 

He added, “We unfortunately couldn’t do that and at the end it’s always going to be a little bit hectic, and we needed a big save from Mark (Flekken, tipping Omari Hutchinson’s strike onto the post) to get over the line.”

On surviving Ipswich's late rally, he added: “It’s very rare you can play any game in the Premier League and give no chances away, so we gave one away in the end.

“I think the first one was the biggest one, the second one I’d have liked to have avoided that as well, but the first one was definitely biggest one and that was the biggest save.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSchade KevinIpswichBrentford
Related Articles
Red-hot Brentford keep Euro hopes alive with Ipswich win
Frank: Ipswich clash toughest Brentford will face; chance for Thiago
Arsenal make contact with Delap despite Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle interest