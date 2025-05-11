Brentford boss McKenna admits relief after victory at Ipswich

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left pleased after their 1-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Kevin Schade's 18th minute goal was enough for the Bees to win at Portman Road on Saturday.

“I’m always relieved after a game where we win,” Frank said. “It was exactly as difficult as I expected it to be.

“I said before the game that I have huge respect for Kieran McKenna and his staff, the Ipswich players and the club. I also said it could be the most difficult of our last three games.

“Clearly, Kieran and his players wanted to keep fighting and pushing. They gave everything. The home crowd was fantastic, so it was difficult.

“I liked the way we came out. First 10 minutes we came out and it was us - controlled, dominating and being on top. The first half I felt we were in control but maybe not fully dominant.

“Second half, control until the last five minutes. We were winning the ball high and lacked one touch or one pass or one dribble past a player to create big moments to kill the game."

He added, “We unfortunately couldn’t do that and at the end it’s always going to be a little bit hectic, and we needed a big save from Mark (Flekken, tipping Omari Hutchinson’s strike onto the post) to get over the line.”

On surviving Ipswich's late rally, he added: “It’s very rare you can play any game in the Premier League and give no chances away, so we gave one away in the end.

“I think the first one was the biggest one, the second one I’d have liked to have avoided that as well, but the first one was definitely biggest one and that was the biggest save.”