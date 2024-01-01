Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank unsure of Toney situation
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he's unsure of Ivan Toney's future with the club.

With a week to go of the summer market, the Bees have rejected a £35m offer from Al Ahli for the England international.

"Ivan trained the whole week. Trained with good attitude in every aspect. He could be involved, he could not be involved," Frank said.

"He could be here after the 30 (August) and he could not be here. Basically everything is up in the air.

"I've said the whole time that if he's here I'm very happy, if he's not here then I'm happy on his behalf."

