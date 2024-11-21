Brentford boss Frank sends message to Jansson after Hall of Fame induction

Pontus Jansson has been named in the Brentford Hall of Fame.

The veteran defender spent four years with the Bees before returning to Malmo FF last year.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has sent a message to his former captain after the induction.

"It was four fantastic years where you made a big difference and were a big part of getting the club to the Premier League," said Frank.

"I hope everything goes well in Malmö. I look forward to seeing you soon. All the best, take care of yourself."

