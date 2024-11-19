Tribal Football
Man Utd midfielder Eriksen happy for Roerslev after Denmark debut

Denmark captain Christian Eriksen has paid tribute to Brentford defender Mads Roerslev after he made his international debut.

Roerslev featured in last night's 0-0 Nations League draw in Serbia.

Manchester United midfielder Eriksen said afterwards: "I just said that he is a good boy and he deserved to make his debut. 

"He has worked hard for a long time, and when he first got going, he played a really nice game, the Danish captain told Bold, among others, after the game."

Roerslev also said: "It was fantastic to pull the national team jersey over my head for the first time. That debut was long overdue. I am happy and proud - especially when we also have a result. The icing on the cake would of course have been a win, but we got what we came for. 

"We were a bit on our heels, and I was a bit shaky. I thought it might be a long fight. There were a lot of posts in the first 20 minutes where we struggled to deal with their two strikers, but we adjusted well and came after it well."

 

