Ten Hag delighted with Man Utd spirit for victory over Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was delighted with the spirit shown for their 2-1 win against Brentford.

United came from a goal down to win on the day.

Ten Hag later said, "The togetherness you see today and the determination. We will score goals and then win games, it's what everyone expects, especially the fans who are always behind us. When everyone is against us, they stick with us. They are behind us and it is also one of the reasons why we made a quick start after half-time. We increased the tempo and turned a losing game into a winning one.

"We can also win in the final moments of a game. We showed that last season with two goals from Scott McTominay. But, for the heart-rate of the manager, it is better to do it early in the second half! It is more calm and I enjoyed it, the way we played in the second half especially. The first half was okay but, in the second half, we stepped it up and played a good formation with good structures and increased the tempo."

On Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund's goals, he continued: "The cross from Rashy (Marcus Rashford) was brilliant and it was a brilliant finish from Garnacho. For the second goal, the pass from (Christian) Eriksen, the flick from Bruno (Fernandes) and the finish from Rasmus, it was so beautiful. Of course, we're happy Rasmus is back as we miss his goals.

"It's great but don't overrate it. It is just a win. At United, you have to win every game. You have to win the next game and the game after, you have to win as well. If you don't win, everyone is criticising us, every time. So enjoy it for 24 hours and then move on."