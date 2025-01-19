Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank left "annoyed" after Liverpool defeat
Brentford boss Frank left "annoyed" after Liverpool defeat
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted frustration after the manner of their defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Bees lost 2-0 after a late brace struck by Darwin Nunez.

Frank said afterwards: "It's, of course, annoying, going into injury time at 0-0 and not getting something from the game.

"In many ways, we performed very well, again, against a top team.

"This Liverpool team are exceptional and are probably the best team in the Premier League, if not in the world right now.

"We defended well - we had to do that at times - we were good going forward, we created some good situations but we didn't get enough out of those moments."

