Brentford boss Frank left "annoyed" after Liverpool defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted frustration after the manner of their defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Bees lost 2-0 after a late brace struck by Darwin Nunez.

Frank said afterwards: "It's, of course, annoying, going into injury time at 0-0 and not getting something from the game.

"In many ways, we performed very well, again, against a top team.

"This Liverpool team are exceptional and are probably the best team in the Premier League, if not in the world right now.

"We defended well - we had to do that at times - we were good going forward, we created some good situations but we didn't get enough out of those moments."