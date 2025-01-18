Brentford defender Van den Berg: I was forgotten at Liverpool

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg admits he had to grow up quickly in his first season with Liverpool.

Van den Berg faces his former club today, having left the Reds last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I know I’m very privileged. I’m living the dream,” he told the club's website.

“But it’s not always as easy as it looks. For example, when I first moved to Liverpool as a 17-year-old... looking back, it was very difficult. I had some tough times there.

“At first, I was training with the first team and everything was amazing, it couldn’t get any better. My dreams came true: I was playing for one of the biggest teams in the world.

“But then I got dropped into the reserves and people started to forget about me a little bit.

“And then you come home… I lived alone, I had no one to talk to. That was hard for me.

“I struggled with that quite a lot because I was used to being surrounded by a big family where there’s a lot going on and there was always lots of people around me.

“I didn’t talk to anyone about my feelings at the start, which made things really hard. I was just in my own head, coming home and just staring at the walls with nothing to do."