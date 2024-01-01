Brentford boss Frank: I'm very happy here, but...

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he is willing to consider his options.

Frank has been linked with the Denmark job since Kasper Hjulmand's departure.

The Dane told Sky Sports: "It is very important that I am focused on being where I am - no matter where it is, I have to try to do my job, and then maybe things will come in the future, if it has to happen or not.

"I have always said that I am very happy here. If something new is to happen, I have to look at it and make a decision. Right now I'm just happy here.

"The interesting thing is that I might have one of the best jobs in the world. I think so because the working environment is so good. It's a really good owner, it's a really good club and everything is top notch.

"Do you want to try something new in the future? Maybe, but it's not because I need to try something bigger and better - because what's better?"