Lopetegui urges patience from West Ham fans

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has urged patience from fans.

The Hammers have lost their first three home games of the season for the first time in their history.

"The coach’s job is always like this," said Lopetegui.

"We have experience about this and we are thinking how to improve the team, to be able to play better and develop our skills to win matches.

"This is our work and this is the high pressure I can feel every day as a coach. I think the Premier League has 38 matches and we'll talk in May."

West Ham travel to Brentford on Saturday before hosting Ipswich.

"It's always important to get a win, always - above all when you lost the last two matches as we did," added Lopetegui.

"For us, that's why it's always important and the Brentford match is going to be like this – important, three points against a very good team.

"We knew that we were going to have a lot of work and a lot of problems. Always one win increases your confidence, increase a lot of good things for you and we work for that."