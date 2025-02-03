Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

Brentford boss Frank explains Flekken absence after Spurs defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford boss Frank explains Flekken absence after Spurs defeat
Brentford boss Frank explains Flekken absence after Spurs defeatTribalfootball
Brentford boss Thomas Frank revealed why Mark Flekken was missing from the squad against Tottenham on Sunday.

He stated that Flekken was sidelined with an injury, forcing a change in goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hákon Valdimarsson stepped in as his replacement during the 2-0 loss to Spurs at Gtech Community Stadium.

"He had a side strain," said the Bees boss to reporters.

"Let's see, we have two weeks now until the next game. Hopefully, he'll be back for West Ham.

"I thought it was a solid performance from Hákon."

Frank added on the game: "It feels like we missed an opportunity to get three points.

“In many ways, it was a good performance, without it being a through-the-roof performance - we created so many opportunities and good situations without having enough cutting edge to create five or six 100-per-cent chances.

“We created more than enough to score at least one goal, and then it would have been a different game - that’s frustrating because it’s such small things that decide a match.

“For example, their first goal… we hadn’t conceded from a corner all season. It happens, it is what it is, we had plenty of time to get back into the game but we couldn’t do that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFlekken MarkBrentfordTottenham
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank: We could've easily beaten Spurs
Kayode upbeat after Brentford debut despite defeat
Spurs youngster Gray: Winning at Brentford just massive