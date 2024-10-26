Brentford boss Frank explains Ajer absence for defeat of Ipswich

Brentford boss Thomas Frank explained the absence of Kristoffer Ajer for their win against Ipswich.

Ajer missed the game as the Bees won 4-3 on the day.

Frank said: “It is a minor foot injury.

"We maybe could have pushed him through the game today but it is not worth it.

“We rested him today, and probably will rest him again on Tuesday (against Sheffield United, Carabao Cup), and then he should be fit and available for Fulham.”