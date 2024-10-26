Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Silva confident as Fulham prepare for Everton trip

Brentford boss Frank explains Ajer absence for defeat of Ipswich

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank explains Ajer absence for defeat of Ipswich
Brentford boss Frank explains Ajer absence for defeat of IpswichAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank explained the absence of Kristoffer Ajer for their win against Ipswich.

Ajer missed the game as the Bees won 4-3 on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank said: “It is a minor foot injury.

"We maybe could have pushed him through the game today but it is not worth it.

“We rested him today, and probably will rest him again on Tuesday (against Sheffield United, Carabao Cup), and then he should be fit and available for Fulham.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAjer KristofferBrentfordIpswich
Related Articles
Ipswich striker Hirst insists "lot of positives" after Brentford defeat
Brentford boss Frank: Lewis-Potter sparked comeback for victory over Ipswich
Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"