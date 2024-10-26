Brentford boss Frank: Lewis-Potter sparked comeback for victory over Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted after their 4-3 win against Ipswich on Saturday.

Frank admits Ipswich were the better team when they went 2-0 ahead early on.

He said: “I’ve been told we are in the entertainment business so I thought we had to give you all a bit for your money.

“It’s easier to be on the end of the win than being (Town boss) Kieran (McKenna). He is working as hard as me and maybe even harder in their first year in the Premier League.

“I think they did very well. He set them up well and for the first 40 minutes I think they were better than us and deservedly were up 2-0.

“On the flip side, I thought we were bad. It was 40 of our worst minutes in the Premier League if I’m honest.

“But great mentality and personality. Football is relentless, particularly in the Premier League.”

Frank continued: “There was one action that sparked everything and that came from Keane Lewis-Potter.

“I praised him at half-time for the action and the turn inside, running through three players and perfectly sliding a pass to Vitaly (Janelt) and boom - 2-1 and suddenly a little belief.

“Second half I thought we were by far the better team and deservedly won the game in the end.

“It’s a big part of our strategy to put crosses in the box and put a lot of players in the box and when you do that you have a bigger and bigger possibility of scoring from a marginal situation.”