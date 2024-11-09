Brentford boss Frank excited as Thiago set for playing return

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Igor Thiago is set for a playing return next week.

The Brazilian striker will play in a closed doors game as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in preseason.

"In training today, he was a handful for the other team,” said Frank.

“The centre-backs struggled a bit with him, which is good. That’s positive, and Gustavo (Nunes) looks bright. The two of them will play an in-house game on Wednesday.”

Frank added: “I’m looking forward to getting him in the team, to have extra firepower up front.

“He is a different type to (Yoane) Wissa and Kevin (Schade); he is more of a physical presence, he is even better in the air and even better in the box.

“His way of pressing is very aggressive and intense – he can keep going.”