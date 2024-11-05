Silva delighted with Fulham's 2-goal Wilson

Silva on Fulham's late win over Brentford: "We definitely deserved the three points"

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with his team's injury-time win over Brentford on Monday night.

Harry Wilson scored a brace in the final minutes to seal three points for the Cottagers which left Thomas Frank’s side stunned as they collapsed despite leading for over 90 minutes. Silva was confident after the game and revealed that he believed that his side deserved the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I agree, we definitely deserved the three points,” Silva said. “No doubts about it.

“Tonight, we saw a little bit of what has been our season so far – being dominant in most of the games, the best team on the pitch most of the games, creating much more chances than the opposition side.

“But the reality that, in some moments, we didn't get so far the points that we deserve from the game. And tonight is more or less the same story.

“The reality is that we didn't lose the confidence, we tried and tried, kept pushing them back and trying many different ways to try to score, and the result was really unfair at half-time.”

“I told the players that we have to keep pushing hard, and it's going to be tough for (Brentford) to keep always blocking everything. I have to give credit to them. They defended really hard their box, 10 players always around their box, a lot of bodies there, but the reality is that we didn't give up.”

Silva also opened up on Wilson, who he admits is not getting enough playing opportunities.

“Normally, Harry Wilson plays more on the right-hand side. In that moment, we tried him a little bit closer to Rodrigo in the pocket areas to arrive.

“We know that he smells it, he has good timing to arrive in the box. We were rewarded for that, the players were reward for that.”

“All the players want to play more, and Harry is a good example of that. He's not getting the minutes probably that he wanted.”