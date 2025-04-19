Brentford boss Frank confident fans will see Thiago, Hickey before season end

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago are nearing a playing return.

Both fullback Hickey and striker Thiago have endured an extended absence. Hickey has been missing since October 2023, while summer signing Thiago has managed just the four games this season.

"Everyone is available that was available last week for the Arsenal game," said Frank on Friday.

"Also, Igor Thiago is getting closer and Aaron Hickey is getting closer, so it all looks good."

Facing Brighton later today, Frank insisted: "We have plenty to aim for still.

"The simple one to aim for is to just finish as high as possible, and everything is still there for us - a top-10 finish would be fantastic for the club.

"Everyone is speaking about Europe and that's tough - if we want any ambition about that, we need to win on Saturday, against a team that also needs to win on Saturday!

"It's going to be a good game."