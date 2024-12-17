Newcastle boss Howe: We're going for Carabao Cup; that's why we're here

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they're going for the Carabao Cup this season.

Howe was speaking ahead of tomorrow night's quarterfinal against Brentford.

He said, "It's what we're here for. I made it very clear when I came to Newcastle that it's what I wanted to achieve. I speak on behalf of the players and coaching staff in that respect. When you get to this part of the competition it's important to recognise that that's our goal and what we're trying to do. These games take huge importance when you get towards the latter stages."

Newcastle haven't won a trophy in 69 years and Howe continued: "I think the willingness has been there from previous teams but we want to be the team that can get over the line and achieve something special. As you go through the competition, these rounds are very challenging and nothing will be taken for granted from our side. We know if we can hit the correct level of performance like against Leicester then I think we're a match for anyone in the division."

On their 4-2 defeat to the Bees earlier this month, Howe added: "It's an interesting game to look back on for various things. Brentford went to Chelsea and played a different system but they don't deviate too far from their principles. Ultimately when you look back at the game we weren't where we needed to be in the defensive aspect of our game mainly which was a strange one for us on the back of the Liverpool performance. It was good to see us back to our defensive best against Leicester, I think that will be the big thing for us because we back ourselves to score goals."