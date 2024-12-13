Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Amorim sends Man Utd squad transfer warning as January window approaches
Arteta names replacement for Arsenal sporting director Edu who left to join Marinakis

Chelsea set to pay £37M for River Plate wonderkid in major January move

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea set to pay £37M for River Plate wonderkid in major January move
Chelsea set to pay £37M for River Plate wonderkid in major January moveAction Plus
Chelsea are said to be ready to pay up Franco Mastantuono's £37M release clause.

The Premier League club are extremely eager to bring in the River Plate teenager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per River Notices, the Argentina Under-17 international caught the club’s attention this season.

He has been scouted heavily by several Premier League clubs, which could lead to a winter or summer move.

Chelsea appears determined to steal a march on their rivals to secure Mastantuono.

The attacker has looked at home in the River first team, despite it being his first top-flight campaign.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMastantuono FrancoChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"
Neto on Chelsea's freezing win over Astana: In England it’s cold, but not as cold as that!
Stephen Warnock exclusive: Liverpool victory at Girona has me concerned; Chelsea still aren't ready