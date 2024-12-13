Chelsea set to pay £37M for River Plate wonderkid in major January move

Chelsea are said to be ready to pay up Franco Mastantuono's £37M release clause.

The Premier League club are extremely eager to bring in the River Plate teenager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per River Notices, the Argentina Under-17 international caught the club’s attention this season.

He has been scouted heavily by several Premier League clubs, which could lead to a winter or summer move.

Chelsea appears determined to steal a march on their rivals to secure Mastantuono.

The attacker has looked at home in the River first team, despite it being his first top-flight campaign.