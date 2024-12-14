Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Brentford boss Frank admits Jensen faces longer out

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank admits Jensen faces longer out
Brentford boss Frank admits Jensen faces longer outTribalfootball
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Mathias Jensen faces longer out.

The Denmark midfielder's knock picked up last week is taking longer to heal than expected.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank confirmed: "Mathias Jensen is unfortunately a few weeks from being ready, so it is a small blow for us - he is an important player for us. 

"Fortunately, other players have stepped up for us, as Yehor Yarmoliuk did against Newcastle."

Chelsea host the Bees tomorrow.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJensen MathiasBrentford
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank: Chelsea the form team of the league
Brentford complete free signing of talented defender Stephenson
Newcastle attacker Guimaraes on Brentford defeat: I'm very sad and very disappointed for our fans