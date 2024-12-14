Brentford boss Frank admits Jensen faces longer out
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Mathias Jensen faces longer out.
The Denmark midfielder's knock picked up last week is taking longer to heal than expected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Frank confirmed: "Mathias Jensen is unfortunately a few weeks from being ready, so it is a small blow for us - he is an important player for us.
"Fortunately, other players have stepped up for us, as Yehor Yarmoliuk did against Newcastle."
Chelsea host the Bees tomorrow.