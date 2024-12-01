Brentford attacker Schade on hat-trick: That was unexpected!

Brentford attacker Kevin Schade admits he surprised himself with his hat-trick in victory over Leicester City.

Schalke hit his treble as the Bees won 4-1 on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Unexpected I would say,” the forward admitted.

“I’m very happy, very pleased and very thankful. My first ball – I’m very happy with that!”

On being pushed in front of the group for the full-time celebrations at the Gtech, Schade smiled: “I’m shy in those situations, but that was nice!”