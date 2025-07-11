Brentford and ex-Liverpool captain Henderson finalising terms

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford and ex-Liverpool captain Henderson finalising termsEYE4images/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Brentford are in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

A free agent after leaving Ajax last month, Henderson is finalising a move to Brentford on a two-year contract, reports BBC Sport.

Henderson, 35, had offers from across Europe, but favoured a return to the Premier League to keep himself in front of England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel handed Henderson an England recall towards the end of last season.

The former Sunderland midfielder left Liverpool two years ago for Al-Ettifaq before joining Ajax 18 months ago. His arrival at Brentford offsets the loss of Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

