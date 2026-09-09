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BREAKING: Tottenham new boy Mudryk suffers major injury setback

BREAKING: Tottenham new boy Mudryk suffers major injury setback
BREAKING: Tottenham new boy Mudryk suffers major injury setbackREUTERS

Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with a fresh injury.

Mudryk, 25, joined Tottenham on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, becoming the first player to move between the two clubs since Carlo Cudicini in 2009.

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His move came just a matter of weeks after a 20-month ban for returning an “adverse finding” for banned substance meldonium was lifted.

Mudryk made his return to competitive football as a substitute in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 5).

It’s understood that the winger jumped at the chance to link-up with former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi as he seeks to reignite his career.

According to Football.London, Mudryk has been dealt a major setback and is now expected to miss six-eight weeks.

Mudryk picked up the as yet unknown injury during a training session with Tottenham. 

The Ukraine international is now out until after the international break, and will miss key games, such as the Carabao Cup meeting with Liverpool and the league showdown with Aston Villa.

There is understood to be a £75 million option to buy included in the loan deal.

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Premier LeagueMykhailo MudrykTottenham

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