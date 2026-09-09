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Potter confirms Tottenham's Kulusevski is 'very close' to Sweden recall after injury return

Potter confirms Tottenham's Kulusevski is 'very close' to Sweden recall after injury return
Potter confirms Tottenham's Kulusevski is 'very close' to Sweden recall after injury returnHotspur FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Sweden boss Graham Potter has said that Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski is 'very close' to making is return to international football.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played a game of football since the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on May 11th, 2025 due to a knee injury.

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The injury was initially expected to be minor, but he was then forced to undergo what he later described as “knee patella cartilage surgery” three days later.

Kulusevski has since returned to full-time training with Tottenham and is already on track to return to the national set-up after his 15-month absence.

Speaking to Swedish outlet SVT, Sweden boss Potter, said: "He's very close actually. I'm so impressed with him, how he's handled his injury.

"Of course we have to be careful with him. I hope he comes with us, but we have to talk to Dejan and Tottenham first.

"The importance of getting Dejan Kulusevski into the national team cannot be emphasised enough.

"He is incredibly important to the team. We love him, his character and qualities.

"He is a world-class player and it helps enormously to have him around."

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Premier LeagueDejan KulusevskiTottenham

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