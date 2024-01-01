Tribal Football
Brazilian police clear Man Utd winger Antony

Brazilian police have cleared Manchester United winger Antony of charges of domestic violence.

The attacker was taken in for questioning in his native land after allegations from former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

While there is still a case going on in England, the Brazil portion of the investigation is closed.

The police believe there was no wrongdoing on Antony’s part in this matter and have concluded their investigation, as reported by Globo.com.

Cavallin, who works as a DJ, went public with claims of Antony physically and mentally abusing her back in May 2023.

 

