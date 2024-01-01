Brazilian playmaker ready to be snapped up by London side

Brazilian midfielder Andre could finally be heading for a Premier League move.

The long-time Liverpool target has never been able to make the switch happen as yet.

However, a Brazilian journalist states that a London club are now ready to buy him.

They are said to have put in an offer that could go up to £25M with bonuses.

Such an offer would tempt his club Fluminense to sell, but they may push for an even higher deal.

Premier League side Fulham, who are based in London, are said to be involved in the talks.