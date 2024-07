Fulham revive plans for Fluminense midfielder Andre

Fulham are reviving plans for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

The Cottagers expressed interest in Andre in January and are now firming up their interest.

Fulham see Andre as a replacement for Joao Palhinha after his €45m sale to Bayern Munich.

And local sources say Fulham have begun negotiations with Fluminense for the 22-year-old.

Flu will seek to sell for €30-35m.