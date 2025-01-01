Brazil option emerges for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Newcastle United may be in a position to part with winger Miguel Almiron in the off-season.

The Magpies are eager to sell the Paraguayan attacker, as he is not in favor anymore.

A previous favorite of manager Eddie Howe, he is now out of the picture when it comes to earning consistent starting time.

Per the Mail, Almiron would like to leave as early as the winter window, but that may not be possible.

The outlet states that an offer has come in from an unnamed Brazilian team.

Thee is also interest from Olympiacos, Charlotte FC, Santos and Botafogo, among other teams.