Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

Brazil option emerges for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Ansser Sadiq
Brazil option emerges for Newcastle attacker Almiron
Brazil option emerges for Newcastle attacker AlmironAction Plus
Newcastle United may be in a position to part with winger Miguel Almiron in the off-season.

The Magpies are eager to sell the Paraguayan attacker, as he is not in favor anymore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A previous favorite of manager Eddie Howe, he is now out of the picture when it comes to earning consistent starting time.

Per the Mail, Almiron would like to leave as early as the winter window, but that may not be possible.

The outlet states that an offer has come in from an unnamed Brazilian team.

Thee is also interest from Olympiacos, Charlotte FC, Santos and Botafogo, among other teams.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlmiron MiguelNewcastle UtdCharlotte FCOlympiacos PiraeusBotafogo RJFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Trippier future in doubt at Newcastle
Charlotte No2 Fuchs coy over plans for Newcastle attacker Almiron
Botafogo go for Newcastle attacker Almiron