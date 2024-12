Botafogo go for Newcastle attacker Almiron

Botafogo are moving for Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron.

TNT Sports Brasil says Botafogo are moving for Almirón.

Botafogo owner and Crystal Palace director John Textor is making a direct move for the Paraguay international.

Almiron, 30, is on the outer at Newcastle this season.

And a move away will be encouraged by Newcastle if Textor firms up his interest.