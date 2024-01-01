Everton boost as Braithwaite, Patterson make U21 return

Everton first team stars Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson have made their match comebacks with the Under-21s.
The duo, who manager Sean Dyche will hope to pick very soon, came through a game over Sunderland unscathed.
Branthwaite and Patterson helped the team to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Black Cats’ Under-21 side.
The Toffees have been besieged by defensive injuries so far this season, as they battle to avoid relegation.
There is a suggestion that both players could be available for their next Premier League game.