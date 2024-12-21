Bramble exclusive: Ipswich inspired coaching career; they deserve better Prem results

Titus Bramble admits he loved his time as coach inside Ipswich Town's academy.

The former Ipswich defender caught the coaching bug when working inside the academy.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "I wasn’t sure what to do after retiring—media or coaching—but I chose coaching, and I’ve loved it.

"At Ipswich, I worked with the U11s to U23s and helped produce some great players. Now, I’m based in Abu Dhabi, working for PASS Abu Dhabi, a fantastic football school with great directors and kids. It’s been a wonderful experience."

On Ipswich's return to the Premier League, Bramble also said: "It’s been a tough start, but the performances have been good.

"Results haven’t always matched their efforts, but I’m confident they’ll fight until the last second to stay up. Coming from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back promotions is a huge achievement."