Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Chilwell preparing to leave Chelsea
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart

Newcastle boss Howe: Ipswich will be difficult trip

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe: Ipswich will be difficult trip
Newcastle boss Howe: Ipswich will be difficult tripAction Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe expects major test at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Howe was full of praise for Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna in this morning's pre-match media conference.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "We know Portman Road, and Ipswich is a difficult game, they are a really competitive team.

"I think Kieran has done an unbelievable job there and even the games they've lost this season, they've been in all those games, very tight matches, very competitive team as I've said.

"So we're going to have to be hyper-alert to be ready for the match."

On Newcastle finding some momentum, Howe also stated: "Yeah we hope so, I think there is a good feeling around the team at the moment, not just with the two games, but I think even Brentford was a blip within that but going back behind those games, I think we've performed very well.

"So, I'd like to think we're building some momentum but proof will be in what we deliver on Saturday."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueIpswichNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe spies Cup semi advantage against Arsenal
Isak Jan opportunity: Why Arsenal must pay what it takes to drive title push
Newcastle make Al-Shabab call for Dubravka