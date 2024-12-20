Newcastle boss Howe: Ipswich will be difficult trip

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe expects major test at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Howe was full of praise for Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna in this morning's pre-match media conference.

He said, "We know Portman Road, and Ipswich is a difficult game, they are a really competitive team.

"I think Kieran has done an unbelievable job there and even the games they've lost this season, they've been in all those games, very tight matches, very competitive team as I've said.

"So we're going to have to be hyper-alert to be ready for the match."

On Newcastle finding some momentum, Howe also stated: "Yeah we hope so, I think there is a good feeling around the team at the moment, not just with the two games, but I think even Brentford was a blip within that but going back behind those games, I think we've performed very well.

"So, I'd like to think we're building some momentum but proof will be in what we deliver on Saturday."

