Symons impressed by Man City's young talent in Watford victory

Manchester City hero Kit Symons was delighted by the contributions of Academy players in midweek.

Symons was on commentary duty for their 2-1 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup.

Manager Pep Guardiola took the opportunity to give several young players a chance in the game.

“Pep wants to get the young players, who he thinks are capable of dealing with it, up and training with the first team as soon as possible to give them that opportunity,” Symons said.

“It’s the little details, the way they pass the ball, the way they wrap it in with really good pace but taking genuine care for it.

“Little things like that you can see the young players have got which has been drilled into them and it becomes a habit and natural after a while.

“It’s great to see.”