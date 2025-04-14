Bradley names the one thing that is "impossible" in Liverpool's fight for the title

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley spoke to reporters after the club's 2-1 win over West Ham United at the weekend and revealed that the team cannot control 90 minutes of every game.

Liverpool moved to within six points of a record-equalling 20th championship with a win over the Hammers which was sealed by captain Virgil van Dijk in the dying moments of the game. Despite grabbing three points, the Reds looked shaky and could’ve conceded on several occasions in what was a nervy affair.

Bradley admitted after the game that the team are not perfect and cannot control every game as they strive for another league title this season.

"It was a difficult second half. The lads had to stick together and it was brilliant to get the three points. I thought the first half was really good, we created loads of chances and played really good football, but the second half we sat off a bit and allowed them to control the game. That can happen when you're in a title race.

"You can't control the game for 90 minutes every football match. It's impossible. Sometimes, you have to ride your luck and defend well.

"It makes it a hell of a lot easier when you have Ali behind us. He's a wonderful goalkeeper, the best in the world in my opinion. If I get beat one-v-one it's so good to know he is behind me so he can pull me out of jail."

The Northern Ireland international has amassed 24 appearances for manager Arne Slot in all competitions this season. With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave for Real Madrid once the season ends, he will likely step up and fill in the gaps for Slot. The Dutchman may dip into the market to reinforce a Liverpool defense that has been leaky in the second half of the season as Bradley waits to see what his future standing at the club may be.