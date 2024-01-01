Liverpool defender Bradley: Northern Ireland captaincy just surreal

Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley says captaining Northern Ireland was a "surreal" experience.

Bradley wore the armband for last night's draw with Belarus in the Nations League.

After the 0-0 result, Bradley said: "I'm just extremely proud.

"It was pretty surreal walking out with the boys behind me and having the armband on during the game was pretty special.

"I think it will be a bit nicer if fans are there, but we'll leave that down to Michael to see who he thinks should be the captain on Tuesday."

