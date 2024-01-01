Boyle leaves Man Utd as deputy football director

Manchester United's deputy football director Andy O’Boyle has left the club by mutual consent.

The Red Devils have parted company with O’Boyle, who played a vital role in the past 12 months.Per The Mail and other sources, he was involved in £200 million-worth of transfer deals this summer.

Given United now have sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox, they do not need O’Boyle.

The club also has Omar Berrada as CEO and Christopher Vivell as director of recruitment.