West Ham captain Bowen on Chelsea defeat: We were disappointing

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admits they failed to compete with Chelsea in Saturday's 0-3 defeat.

The Hammers struggled in today's early kickoff.

Bowen later said, "We were never in the game which is an awful thing to say.

"The goals that they scored were easy on our part - two gifts.

"You have to be switched on in every moment. On the pitch it felt quite easy to play through, a disappointing day all-round.

"Of course, as a player and captain you have to lead and rally everyone together. We gave them too much respect in the end.

"Disappointing day, we accept the defeat. The game is done and we put it to bed and see what we can improve on. Games are coming thick and fast to put it right.

"We still have a lot of games to go and that is a positive for us."