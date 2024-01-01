Bowen: Incredible to be West Ham captain

Tribal Football
West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen is proud being club captain.

Bowen also discussed the club's new arrivals when speaking with Marca.

He said, "From the moment they told me (about the captaincy) it was incredible. A special feeling. I hope it continues to happen because it makes me very proud.

"Yes (we've signed many players), and very good ones, with very different profiles. They can contribute very different things, because they are names that have already proven things in their careers.

"I am looking forward to being able to share matches with them. And off the field, they are great people. They have adapted very well.

"I want to stayhealthy to be able to help the team. Playing as many games as possible and scoring goals and giving assists to help West Ham."

