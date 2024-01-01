Bowen happy joining West Ham squad Stateside

Tribal Football
Bowen happy joining West Ham squad StatesideProfimedia
Jarrod Bowen has joined West Ham's squad in the USA.

The England forward could feature in today's preseason friendly against Crystal Palace.

“It’s nice at the minute!” he told whufc.com. “I got here last night, and it was a beautiful evening and it’s a lovely day for training, so I’m looking forward to the next few days here.

“I’ve been away in Ibiza and Portugal with the family, with the kids, since the Euros, so I’ve had a break and it was nice to switch off from football.

“I’m excited to start working on the training pitch with the new Head Coach (Julen Lopetegui) as all the lads have spoken really highly of him and are excited for the new season to start as they’ve learnt a lot in training and learnt a lot in the games.

“Always when a new manager comes in there are new ideas and it’s buying into those ideas and putting them into practice and into games, and we’ve got one coming up on Saturday!”

