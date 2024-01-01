Matt Jarvis exclusive: West Ham, Wolves, Big Sam & Payet genius

Four years at West Ham. Five years with Wolves. Matt Jarvis had plenty to say about his old clubs when the former Premier League winger sat down with Tribalfootball.com to reflect on his career and how he sees football today.

Now forging a career as a pundit, Jarvis was happy to discuss his time with West Ham and Wolves, where he sees them today and also some of the players he shared a dressing room with over his 18 years as a pro.

Matt, you had the chance to experience Upton Park as a West Ham player, that must have been special...

"Playing at Upton Park was an amazing feeling for me and all of us as players. The atmosphere created there in every match was unbelievable and made us give more than 100%.

"On the other hand, it was very hostile if you were an away team or player! But for a home player, when we were winning or playing well, the atmosphere was incredible. I still remember it very well. You were lifted by the crowd, and it was just an amazing feeling for us players being there and playing there."

Today, the Hammers play out of London Stadium. Has the club lost something with the move?

"Yes, I think that stadium is part of West Ham's history, and fans will miss it, but at the same time, the team has done so well since moving to the new stadium, qualifying for Europe, winning the Conference League, and creating new memories for the fans.

"Everyone has embraced playing there. It’s an incredible stadium with an amazing view for the fans, and I think everyone is enjoying their time there now.”

You were signed by Sam Allardyce at West Ham. Do you think Big Sam is underestimated by the wider football public?

“Sam was the manager who signed me, and he was one of the main reasons I went there. He had his philosophy and knew how he wanted to play, and he thought I would fit into his system.

"It's hard to describe; he is very old-school but also embraced new technologies for training. He loves stats and was the first manager to bring in GPS and different analysts. He was ahead of his time in many ways, but he also loved to control everything in the training session.

"I enjoyed my time with him and learned a lot. We had four really good years with him after coming back to the Premier League.”

You were spotted by Wolves playing for Gillingham - much like Jarrod Bowen being picked out from the lower leagues. Can you relate to how Bowen reached West Ham?

"Jarrod Bowen has been outstanding. We have similarities in our journeys as players. He has that attitude, determination, and hunger to improve, to get better. Although I think his best position is on the right where he is more effective, his determination and desire has seen him make the striker position his own.

"He has learned the hunger for scoring goals and the importance of getting goals and assists. Bowen is really important to West Ham, and you can see that he is very keen to be involved in every game and to score goals. This has given him a major boost to be part of the England team. Signing that new contract is a very good thing for him to develop even more at West Ham. It shows the club's appreciation for him and his performances. He is happy at West Ham, and so is his family. When everything is working, you try to keep it going for as long as possible.”

Was there a player who stood out for you as a teammate?

"It is a tricky question because I have played with many good players at different stages of their careers. For example, I played with James Maddison at Norwich when he was very young, but you could see his great talent and confidence.

"Joe Cole also had an incredible career, and I played with him towards the end of his career. But the only player I would say I played with at the peak of his career was Dimitri Payet at West Ham.

"During that season in the Premier League, he was just outstanding, delivering in every game. His talent was so natural, and he was very gifted. I would say he was the best I played with because he was at his peak during that time.”

Of course at Norwich, you shared a dressing room with Gary O'Neil. Any surprise seeing him doing so well at Wolves?

“I knew he would be a coach, to be honest. I wasn’t expecting him to become a manager as quickly as he has, but that's full credit to him and his determination. His experience as a player was outstanding; he started playing so young in the first team, played in the Premier League, experienced promotion and relegation. He learned from all the different managers he had during his career.

"He loves football. He got the opportunity at Bournemouth and was outstanding there despite losing that job. Getting the Wolves job was a massive boost for him. Wolves is a massive club, and although it was a bit of a gamble to take the club a week before the start of the league, he has repaid their faith. I am sure he has made the fans happy and given them great enjoyment in every match.”

What about Wolves today? It seems Fosun are seeking outside investment...

"That is a very difficult question because there are so many different regulations now regarding financial fair play. I think they have spent a lot of money on the club since taking over, and of course, Wolves were in a better position because of their investment.

"It has been a fantastic journey, and I wouldn’t say they have taken the club as far as they can because it relates to financial fair play and how to utilise financial power in the best way possible for the club.”

There's now another winger at Wolves who's a big fans' favourite. How important will it be to keep Pedro Neto this summer?

"I am a huge fan of Pedro Neto. Being a winger myself, I see players in my same position, and he has been a revelation for Wolves. His pace, abilities, and numbers this past season demonstrate the player he is. He has been instrumental in the way Wolves have played and it has been a massive loss for the club that he missed several games due to injuries.

"He would be a loss for any team, but for Wolves, he is vital. I can see him playing in a top team in the future. He can be part of the biggest clubs, but he needs to ensure he stays fit and shows everyone what a great player he is."

Probably an unfair question, but we need to ask: Wolves or West Ham? Which is the bigger club...?

“That’s a very difficult question for me. If you look at it right now, West Ham's European campaigns and recent achievements might put them in a better position, but Wolves also played in Europe not too long ago. Both teams have had great success in their history, and I am very proud and lucky to have played for both these important teams.”

They can't take that one cap away from you. But do you think you deserved more chances with England?

"I would have loved to have played more for my national team. The issue was that England was very gifted with players in the wide areas during that period. When I got the call from the national team, I was playing for Wolves and fighting relegation.

"The other players in my position were all from the top six teams. In the end, I would have loved to have played more for my country, but I am still very delighted and proud to have represented them."

And what about today, Matt? Are you still involved with the game?

"My plans for the future include continuing with media and punditry work. I enjoy what I am doing now with all these media activities. I am an ambassador for West Ham and attend every home game. I enjoy being part of the club again and doing different things that all relate to my passion for football.”