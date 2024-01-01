Bournemouth winger Kluivert admits Ajax return in career plan

Bournemouth winger Justin Kluivert admits a return to Ajax is in the career plan.

Kluivert came through the academy system at Ajax.

"Sure, that'd be wonderful,” Kluivert replied to the question of whether he would ever want to return to Ajax. “When people ask me which club I support, I would always say Ajax.

"I had been playing for Ajax since I was seven or eight years old.

“How great is it that you can say that. I also grew up here in the city, so what could be better than that. Ajax was really a pink cloud: you are the best, you come in first and everything is beautiful.”