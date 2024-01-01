Bournemouth to send Jebbison to Watford

Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison could be in line for a surprise move out of the club.

Jebbison signed this summer from Sheffield United, but the club have determined he needs more game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Watford have agreed a deal to take him on loan for the rest of the term.

Jebbison was expected to feature for the Cherries, but now looks set to depart the club.

He will likely have a chance to impress in a year’s time, but may now be regretting his transfer.

Fans may be wondering why the club signed him when he was not in the manager’s immediate plans.