Bournemouth star Semenyo: Palace rejection left me in tears

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo's goals have caught the eye of many fans and pundits.

While the 24-year-old has become a key forward, he is keeping his feet on the ground.

Speaking with reporters after scoring in a 2-1 win over Manchester City, the Ghanaian remained humble.

"As a 15- or 16-year-old, you don't know how to cope with your emotions - being so high, being so upset all the time," Semenyo told BBC Football Focus.

"I did have a lot of doubts but I had positive parents. They always told me life's not always going to be roses.

"They are all experiences that you have to go through. But it’s definitely helped me and motivated me to this day."

"I was there for maybe eight months and loved every moment," he added about a setback he experienced when he was set to join Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

"My dad told me he'd seen one moment during a game where I should have passed the ball to someone, and I shot and missed. And he saw the coach in the distance just shaking his head.

"From that moment, he knew I wasn't getting signed. I got called into the office and they told me the bad news.

"I remember going back into the car, just being emotional, crying."