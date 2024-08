Bournemouth accept offer from Tottenham for Solanke

Bournemouth have accepted an offer from Tottenham for Dominic Solanke.

The striker is set to move to Spurs for a record Bournemouth transfer.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "Bournemouth have agreed to sell Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee & talks with Tottenham Hotspur continue to finalise transfer.

"Personal terms in place & 26yo striker desperate to complete move from AFCB to THFC."

Solanke's contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2027.