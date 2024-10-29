Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or
Senior Man Utd players questioned Ten Hag selections
Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd

Bournemouth's Travers gains praise from Iraola after impressive performance against Villa

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth's Travers gains praise from Iraola after impressive performance against Villa
Bournemouth's Travers gains praise from Iraola after impressive performance against VillaAction Plus
Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has earned praise for his sensational form against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The shot stopper put in a man of the match display against the Midlands club in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While manager Andoni Iraola was proud of all his players, he did single out Travers for praise.

He stated, per Daily Echo: “I think he kept us in the game in the difficult moments.

“Him, also with the center backs, they were dealing with difficult duels.

“I think we've gone through these difficult periods together, especially because the defensive side of the team, including Mark, has helped us a lot.”

Mentions
Travers MarkIraola AndoniAston VillaBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola blames himself for Araujo mistake against Villa
Villa boss Emery lays out 2-year expectations
Bournemouth boss Iraola explains going with Travers for Villa draw