Bournemouth's Travers gains praise from Iraola after impressive performance against Villa

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has earned praise for his sensational form against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The shot stopper put in a man of the match display against the Midlands club in a 1-1 draw.

While manager Andoni Iraola was proud of all his players, he did single out Travers for praise.

He stated, per Daily Echo: “I think he kept us in the game in the difficult moments.

“Him, also with the center backs, they were dealing with difficult duels.

“I think we've gone through these difficult periods together, especially because the defensive side of the team, including Mark, has helped us a lot.”