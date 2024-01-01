DONE DEAL: Sheffield Utd sign Bournemouth striker Moore

Sheffield United have added to their squad for the battle to gain promotion from the Championship this week.

The Blades have announced the signing of an experienced international striker in Kieffer Moore.

The Wales star has 43 caps for his nation and has arrived from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

Boss Chris Wilder said on the arrival: "I have been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off.

"There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales. Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.

"You don't have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League. He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here."