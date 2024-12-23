Man Utd boss Amorim rejects calls for Fernandez axe after Bournemouth defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim defended coach Carlos Fernandez after defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Fernandez is United's new set-piece coach and they conceded their first goal to a Dean Huijsen header on the day.

Amorim said, "Yeah, without conceding nothing to the opponent and then one set-piece makes us more nervous, all of the stadium, I felt it. Since the first minute, there’s a lot of anxiety - that’s normal because of the context and it’s really disappointing.

"We then created a lot of chances to score and that again, like against Tottenham, they score two goals and it’s really hard. After that third goal, it’s like everyone in the stadium is suffering - the fans, the players, everybody. It’s a tough moment but we have to face it and prepare for the next game.”

Asked if Fernandez should be replaced, with Andreas Georgson still part of the staff, he also stated: “No, the responsibility of everything is me, it’s not Carlos, it’s on me. We are a team, we are a team in the good moments, in the bad moments. We have a way of doing things, we are working on that, we are going to improve on that also.

"But we didn’t lose because of set-pieces, we lose because we create more chances that we didn’t score and then in this moment everything is against us. They can score like against Tottenham, we created a lot of chances also. It’s a difficult moment but the responsibility is with me, not Carlos.”